New Delhi, November 13: Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray took to twitter to and wrote that the Lonar Carter lake in Buldhana district, Maharashtra is now officially a site under the Ramsar Convention. He wrote, "I' m glad that the Lonar Crater is now officially a Ramsar Site. Having seen it for the first time in 2004, it is a sight that captivates everyone. It has its own significance in the world of Biodiversity, Tourism & Geology. " He also shared the aerial view pictures of the lake taken by his father and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.