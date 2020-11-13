New Delhi, November 13: Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray took to twitter to and wrote that the Lonar Carter lake in Buldhana district, Maharashtra is now officially a site under the Ramsar Convention. He wrote, "I' m glad that the Lonar Crater is now officially a Ramsar Site. Having seen it for the first time in 2004, it is a sight that captivates everyone. It has its own significance in the world of Biodiversity, Tourism & Geology. " He also shared the aerial view pictures of the lake taken by his father and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. NASA Captures Maharashtra’s Lonar Lake That Turned Pink Mysteriously, Know Why 50,000 Years Old Crater Lake Changed Its Colour.
A Ramsar Site is a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, a Convention on Wetlands. Ramsar Convention is an intergovernmental environmental treaty established in 1971 by UNESCO, which came into force in 1975. It provides for national action and international cooperation regarding the conservation of wetlands, and wise sustainable use of their resources. Lonar Lake Water Turns Pink, NEERI to Visit Maharashtra's Buldhana District to Analyse the Reason.
I’m glad that the Lonar Crater is now officially a Ramsar Site. Having seen it for the first time in 2004, it is a sight that captivates everyone. It has its own significance in the world of Biodiversity, Tourism & Geology.
Lonar crater is a salt water lake located at Lonar in Bhuldana district in Maharashtra. It covers an area of 1.13 square kilometres and has a length of 1830 metres. It is a National Geo-heritage Monument.
