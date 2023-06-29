Imphal, June 29: In a fresh incident of violence on Thursday, one woman was killed and a few others injured at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, police said.

A police official in Imphal said that armed militants carrying sophisticated weapons raided several villages in Kangpokpi district, opened fire and assaulted people. Manipur Violence: Indian Army Appeals For Support As Women Activists Blocking Routes, Interfering in Operations (Watch Video).

A woman was killed on the spot at Leimakhong village and several others were injured in the militants' firing. Manipur: Army and Paramilitary Forces Further Tighten Security, Curfew Relaxations Curbed As Fresh Violence Breaks Out in Imphal East District.

Para-military personnel accompanied by Manipur Police have rushed to the villages attacked by the militants and launched combing operation to nab the extremists. Further details of these incidents are awaited.

