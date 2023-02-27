New Delhi, February 27: The CBI produced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia before a court and sought his five-day custody on Monday, a day after arresting him in the excise policy scam case. Sisodia, who was produced before special judge M K Nagpal, claimed that there was no evidence against him and opposed the CBI's plea for his remand.

The counsel for the probe agency submitted that the arrested minister's custody was required for effective interrogation in the case. Sisodia claimed that he had no role in the case but the probe showed he personally took decisions, the CBI submitted. Sisodia's counsel, while opposing the probe agency's plea for custody, submitted that the CBI says he changed his cell phones, but that is not a crime. Manish Sisodia Arrested: Security Tightened at AAP Headquarters and CBI Office in Delhi.

Video From CBI Headquarters:

#WATCH | CBI brought Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to Rouse Avenue Court. pic.twitter.com/tozetCE9My — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

The counsel said the policy was implemented after taking suggestions even from the Delhi lieutenant governor and that since it required consultations, there was no chance of conspiracy. "I have tried to keep everything open," he said. Manish Sisodia Arrested: Most CBI Officers Were Not in Favour of Arresting Delhi Deputy CM, But They Had To Obey Their Political Masters, Says Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, the CBI brought Sisodia to the Rouse Avenue court amid high security presence. There was a heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises. The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.