Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Concern on Cyclone Amphan-Hit Eastern States, Says 'India is Standing With People Of West Bengal and Odisha'

PM Narendra Modi And West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Conduct Aerial Survey (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 31: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday stated in his Mann Ki Baat address that India stands with Odisha and West Bengal, which has been recently hit by cyclone Amphan. PM Modi applauded the people for showing remarkable courage and stated these natural calamity remind us to stay united in the time of crisis.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Premier said, "Last week, I went to West Bengal & Odisha to take stock of situation after super cyclone Amphan hit the states. Cyclone destroyed many houses, trees & farmers suffered huge loss. The courage & will with which these people have faced cyclone is commendable." Adding more, he said, "In this hour of crisis, the country is standing with the people of West Bengal and Odisha." Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Calls For Biodiversity Protection Ahead of World Environment Day 2020, Highlights Importance of Ayurveda, Asks People to Participate in International Yoga Day.

Here's what PM Modi said on cyclone Amphan:

India stands with Odisha and West Bengal. The people of those states have shown remarkable courage. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/N8klMAoVPi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 31, 2020

PM Modi also spoke on the recent locust attack, which resulted in agrarian loss to farmers. He said, "While eastern part of India is facing natural calamity caused by cyclone, many parts of the country are under locus attack. These attacks have reminded us how much damage this small insect can cause. Locust attack runs into several days, a huge area gets affected."

He seemed hopeful of adoption of new innovations to deal with these crisis. PM Modi said, "Be it Centre, State government, agriculture department or local administration, everybody is using modern resources to help farmers. Adopting new innovations, I am confident we will be able to deal with this crisis in the agriculture sector."

Here's what PM Modi said on locust attack:

Help will be given to all those affected by the locust attacks that have been taking place in the recent days. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/HcO4ouoy4H — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 31, 2020

Among other things, PM spoke on the pain of migrant workers in the time of COVID-19. He said that eastern parts of the country has the potential to be the country’s growth engine and it has become necessary to initiate new steps to help the develop the region. He said only by developing Eastern India, balanced economic development of the country can be possible and solution to migrant workers' issues can be found.