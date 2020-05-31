Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Calls For Biodiversity Protection Ahead of World Environment Day 2020, Highlights Importance of Ayurveda, Asks People to Participate in International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo File)

New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, called for the protection of biodiversity and natural resources in view of the upcoming World Environment Day. PM Narendra Modi stressed upon harvesting rainwater and highlighted how the lockdown curbed pollution levels across the world. He added that the pandemic and subsequent lockdown gave people an opportunity to sight nature's beauty. Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens to be More Vigilant as Unlock 1 Begins, Says 'Efforts on to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact on Poor And Migrants'.

"On 5 June, the world will celebrate World Environment Day. he theme this time is biodiversity. We have had a chance to see biodiversity due to the lockdown. So many birds which had disappeared due to pollution were heard again. The lockdown has slowed down life, but it has given as an opportunity to look at nature properly, as animals begin to come out more," the Prime Minister said during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address. PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Pointing out that mountains are now visible from long distance, PM Modi said: "Many must have thought about whether we can keep seeing this kind of clean air, clean rivers. Many have been motivated to work with the environment. Rainwater harvesting must be done. Villages must save rainwater. There are many simple ways. If water can be stored for 4-5 days, it will percolate into the earth and boost groundwater."

PM Modi also pitched for Ayurveda and Yoga practices to boost immunity during the coronavirus pandemic, urging people to participate in the International Yoga Day 2020. "During the coronavirus crisis, I had a chance to speak to many world leaders. In their conversation, they expressed great interest in Yoga and Ayurveda. Some leaders enquired how Yoga and Ayurveda can help in these times,” PM Modi said.

"International Yoga Day is coming. People are becoming more health-conscious as Yoga is getting associated with their lives. During coronavirus crisis too, from Hollywood to Haridwar, people paying serious attention to Yoga while being at home,” he said. "Everywhere, people are willing to know more and adopt Yoga and Ayurveda. Many people who have never practised Yoga are either taking classes online or learning it through online videos," the Prime Minister said.