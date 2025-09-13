Mumbai, September 13: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced its Pune Housing Lottery 2025, offering a total of 6,168 affordable homes across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the PMRDA region. With the MHADA lottery, families from lower and middle-income groups can fulfil their dreams of owning a home in some of Maharashtra's fastest-growing urban areas.

Applications for this year’s lottery have already begun and will be accepted online until October 31, 2025. Interested applicants can apply early through housing.mhada.gov.in or book.mayhome.mhada.gov.in for FCFS flats. Pune-Mumbai Expressway Witnesses Huge Traffic Jam Amid Reports of Landslide on Bhor Ghat, Long Queues of Vehicles Seen (Pics and Video).

Pune MHADA Chairman Shivajirao Adhalrao Shares Advertisement

MHADA Announces Lottery For Over 6,000 Houses in Pune

Of the total homes available, 1,683 flats are under the First-Come-First-Served (FCFS) scheme, while 299 units are part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Another 4,986 flats fall under various reservation categories, including 15% and 20% quotas. Location-wise, the breakdown includes 1,538 flats in Pune, 1,534 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 1,114 in PMRDA areas. Additionally, over 1,300 unsold flats from the 2024 lottery, spread across Pune, PCMC, and PMRDA, have also been re-included this year.

How to Apply For MHADA Pune Board Lottery 2025

The application process is completely digital, and MHADA has introduced a mandatory DigiLocker integration for document verification. Applicants must upload Aadhaar and PAN cards (of both the applicant and their spouse), proof of residence, income certificate or ITR, and other necessary documents. Reserved category applicants must submit caste certificates and validity proof. Special category applicants like government employees, journalists, artists, and ex-servicemen must upload officially signed category certificates. Pune to Nashik in Just 20 Minutes? Misleading News Reports Claim New Elevated Corridor Along NH60 Can Do This; Here Are the Facts.

Important Dates to Remember

Important dates to note include the release of the provisional applicant list on November 11, the deadline for raising objections by November 13, the final list announcement on November 17, and the official lottery draw on November 21, 2025. MHADA officials, including Pune division chairman Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, confirmed that this year’s process will be conducted via a fully computerised system to ensure transparency and fairness throughout.

It must be noted that the application procedure for the MHADA lottery 2025 is completely online, and homebuyers can track lottery-related updates on housing.mhada.gov.in.

