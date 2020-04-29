Migrant Workers Protest at IIT Hyderabad Demanding Return to Their Native Places Amid Lockdown, Vandalise Police Vehicle, Cop Injured

Migrant workers protest in Sangareddy (Photo Credits: ANI)

Hyderabad, April 29: Migrant workers in Telangana's Sangareddy district protested demanding to be returned to their home states on Wednesday. According to police, migrant labourers pelted stones and attacked a police vehicle. A cop was injured in the stone-pelting. Visuals showed a group of migrant workers protesting and damaged vehicle. The situation was brought under control following the intervention of SP Chandrasekhar Reddy. Gujarat: Labourers Protest, Pelt Stones at Office of Diamond Bourse in Surat, Demand They Be Sent Home.

Around 2,400 migrant labourers who were working at construction sites in IIT Hyderabad staged a protest and asked authorities to facilitate their travel to their native places. "Few of the migrant labourers pelted stones at police team deployed there; one cop received injuries and a police vehicle was also damaged," Sangareddy rural police said. As tension escalated, SP Chandrasekhar Reddy rushed to the spot with additional forces.

Migrant Workers Protest in Sangareddy:

Few of the migrant labourers pelted stones at police team deployed there; one cop received injuries & police vehicle was also damaged: Sangareddy Rural Police. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/8svEwLKSXT — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

After holding talks with agitating labourers, the Superintendent of Police took them to Collector M Hanmanth Rao, who promised the workers timely salaries and help. The situation was finally resolved after the construction company agreed to pay wages for March on Thursday without any deductions towards Goods and Services Tax (GST), News18 reported. Migrant Workers Don't Need to Go Home During Lockdown, Their Needs Being Addressed: Centre Tells SC.

On Tuesday, migrant labourers in Surat, who had exhibited unrest a couple of days back as they demanded to be returned to their home states, ransacked the Diamond Bourse office, vandalising vehicles and also tried to attack a police vehicle after some workers were hired from outside.