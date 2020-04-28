Gujarat: Labourers Protest, Pelt Stones at Office of Diamond Bourse in Surat, Demand They Be Sent Home

Workers Protest in Surat (Photo Credits: ANI)

Surat, April 28: A large number of labourers on Tuesday protested in Gujarat alleging that they were made to work amid coronavirus lockdown. According to a tweet by ANI, the anguished workers also pelted stones at the office of Diamond Bourse in Surat for making them work amid the ongoing shutdown in India which has been extended up to May 3. The workers also demanded that they be sent back to their native places as early as possible.

Earlier this month, hundreds workers in Surat gathered in Varachha area and demanded that the government should make arrangements for them so that they could reach their native places. Reports inform that these labourers are mainly from Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who have been stranded in Gujarat due to lockdown. After Bandra, Migrant Workers Protest in Surat Demanding They be Sent Home by Authorities As Coronavirus Lockdown Gets Extended.

Here's the tweet:

Gujarat: Labourers protested and pelted stones at the office of Diamond Bourse in Surat, alleging that they were made to work amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Workers also demanded that they be sent back to their native places. pic.twitter.com/RmOVZaRumZ — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

In another similar incident reported from the state, locals hurled stones at police in Surat for enforcing lockdown in the city. According to a report by PTI, a cop was injured in the clash after locals allegedly threw stones at him on Tuesday morning. Surat's Deputy Commissioner of Police RP Barot informed that five persons were detained for the attack on the policemen. As per details by the official, some locals got angry after a PCR (police control room) van reached a locality in Dindoli area to enforce the lockdown amid COVID-19 crisis.