New Delhi, January 3: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday issued a tweet to fact check a fake loan approval letter claiming to be issued by the Ministry of Finance in granting a loan under the PM Mudra Yojana and requesting a payment of Rs 4,500 on the pretext of a legal charge. The PIB in its tweet made it clear that no such scheme has been launched by the PM Mudra Yojana or the Finance Ministry.

An approval letter allegedly issued by the Ministry of Finance is granting a loan under the PM Mudra Yojna and requesting payment of ₹4,500 on the pretext of a legal charge.#PIBFactCheck ▶️This letter is #Fake. ▶️@FinMinIndia has not issued this letter. pic.twitter.com/2K7S7QnVMe — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 3, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2022 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).