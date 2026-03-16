A suspicious trend involving a "haunted house" viral video link has surfaced across social media platforms, particularly Facebook. While the posts promise bone-chilling footage of supernatural activity, often claimed to be located in the Philippines, some of the accompanying links are a front for sophisticated "Ghost File" scams. Instead of a video, users who click are being redirected to malicious phishing sites, fraudulent gambling apps, and unsecured casino portals designed to harvest personal data.

The scam operates by exploiting the "curiosity gap," using enticing thumbnails and headlines about a newly discovered haunted location to lure clicks. In many cases, the posts use SEO-poisoning techniques, flooding search results with keywords like "haunted house viral video link", "haunted house Philippines video link", "haunted house full video" or "full haunted house CCTV footage." Haunted House Viral Video Link Real or Fake? Is It Located in Philippines? Here’s the Fact Check.

The "haunted house" video itself is often either non-existent or a short, looped clip. Its sole purpose is to serve as bait to drive traffic toward third-party websites that are not regulated or safe for users.

Fake Claims About 'Haunted House' in Philippines

Fake cliams about a haunted house in Philippines (Photo Credits: Facebook)

From Horror House Video Fans To Phishing Victims

Once a user clicks the "Watch Full Video" link, they are rarely shown any content. Instead, the scam follows a predictable pattern of redirection:

Phishing Pages: Users may be asked to "verify their age" or "log in to Facebook" to view the sensitive content, allowing scammers to steal social media credentials.

Casino and Gambling Sites: A large portion of these links leads to offshore casino platforms that require registration and financial deposits.

Malware Injection: Some links trigger automatic downloads of "Ghost Files"—malware that can track keystrokes, access contact lists, or monitor banking activity on mobile devices.

A Growing Trend of 'Ghost File' Scams

This "haunted house" ruse is part of a broader surge in cybercrime tactics that capitalize on trending topics. Similar scams recently targeted users with the "Teh Pucuk" tea bottle video and the "ChiChi Call" controversy involving Filipino influencers.

By attaching a scam to a sensational or "creepy" topic, fraudsters ensure the content is shared rapidly before platform moderators can flag the links. Experts note that these syndicates often operate across borders, making it difficult for local authorities to shut down the hosting servers. Gold Medalist Viral Video and Deen Chase S*x Scandal Claims Spark Digital Firestorm in the Philippines.

How To Stay Safe Online

Cybersecurity analysts advise the public to exercise extreme caution when encountering "viral" links from unknown sources. To avoid falling victim to these schemes, users are encouraged to:

Avoid Suspicious Links: If a video requires a login or a software download to play, it is almost certainly a scam.

Verify via Search: Instead of clicking a link, search for the news on a reputable fact-checking or news site.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): This provides an extra layer of security if a phishing site manages to capture your password.

The Truth Behind Haunted House Viral Video Link

Recent viral videos featuring a dark, gothic mansion supposedly located in the Philippines have been debunked as a hoax. The footage, which gained massive traction on platforms like TikTok and Facebook, shows a dilapidated Victorian-style home often accompanied by claims of paranormal activity in various Philippine provinces. While many viewers suspected the cinematic and eerie quality of the videos was the result of AI generation or digital manipulation, fact-checkers discovered that the building is a real physical structure, though its location was completely misrepresented.

Enrico Borromeo’s Facebook Post on the Origins of the Viral ‘Haunted House’ Video

Enrico Borromeo’s Facebook Post on the Origins of the Viral ‘Haunted House’ Video

In reality, the "haunted house" is an abandoned mansion located thousands of miles away in Detroit, Michigan, as reported by Enrico Borromeo. The property is a well-known site within the "ruin pornography" subculture, where urban explorers frequently photograph and film the city’s decaying 20th-century estates.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).