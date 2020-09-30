Mumbai, September 30: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended lockdown till October 31. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government issued guidelines regarding the lockdown. The state government eased restrictions for phased wise-opening of the lockdown. Dine-in services have been allowed under Mission Begin Again at restaurants and food courts with 50 percent capacity from October 5. Unlock 5 Guidelines: Cinema Halls, Entertainment Parks to Reopen, States Allowed to Open Schools After October 15, Parents' Consent Mandatory.

Dabbawalas are allowed to travel on Mumbai local trains. For boarding the train, they need to procure QR code. Railways are also planning to increase the number of local train services in the MMR region. Meanwhile, schools and cinema halls will remain closed in the state. The Metro Rail service is also not allowed to operate. Restaurants in Maharashtra to Reopen From October 1? Govt Framed SOPs, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Guidelines Issued by The Maharashtra Government:

Just In : #Maharashtra extends lockdown till October 31, but re-opens several sectors. Hotels, food courts, restaurants to be allowed to operate at 50% capacity from Oct 5. Dabbawalas to be allowed in local trains. Trains that originate and end in the state have been allowed. pic.twitter.com/5xwmMvVw8i — Bhavika Jain (@bhavikajTOI) September 30, 2020

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country due to COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has crossed 13.5 lakh-mark. A total of 36,181 people have succumbed to coronavirus until now. As per the figures on Tuesday, there was one death roughly every 3.34 minutes and 624 new cases added every hour to the state tally.

