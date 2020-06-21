Aizawl, June 21: With the target to eliminate coronavirus by month-end, the Zoramthanga-led government in Mizoram extended the "total lockdown" till June 30. The northeastern state is one of the relatively less-affected province in India due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only 141 total cases so far. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

The Mizoram government had first announced a state of complete lockdown, akin to the first phase of nationwide restrictions, on June 8 after a number of new cases were recorded due to the return of migrants from mainland states.

The lockdown period was scheduled to end on Monday, June 22. The state government announced today that it is necessary to extend the restrictions by another week to bring the crisis under complete control in Mizoram.

Out of the 141 total cases reported by Mizoram, 132 are active patients and 9 others have been discharged. No deaths were recorded in the state so far. Only one new infection was recorded on Sunday.

As per the order issued by Mizoram government on June 8, all positive cases would remain quarantined for 21 days even if they recover or test negative in the interim period. Home isolation would be restricted in only "extremely unavoidable cases".

The decision to enforce a hard lockdown comes amid the "unlock 1" strategy being executed by most other states and union territories in India. Despite the overall caseload rising, the economic activities have resumed in most cities.

