‘2026: Hantavirus’ Post From 2022 Leaves Netizens Confused As ‘Old Prediction’ Goes Viral Online

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A cryptic social media post from 2022 has resurfaced online and gone viral after renewed global attention on a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship. The post has triggered widespread discussion across platforms, with users debating its timing and authenticity.

The discussion gained momentum after an X user, Jordan Crowder, shared screenshots of an old account that allegedly posted only four times in 2022 before becoming inactive. The account bio reportedly read “reads the future,” further fuelling online speculation. Cruise Operator Says 29 Passengers Left Hantavirus Outbreak Ship on April 24, After 1st Fatality.

‘2026: Hantavirus’: Viral 2022 Post Resurfaces

2023: Corona ended 2026: Hantavirus — soothsayer (@iamasoothsayer) June 11, 2022

This person has only posted 4 times… All in a week in 2022… Their bio says ‘reads the future’… This post says: 2023: Corona Ended 2026: Hantavirus It’s the only post like this. Grok confirmed it has not been edited since ‘22. Weird. https://t.co/XdqouXPwum — Jordan Crowder (@digijordan) May 7, 2026

That 2022 post nailed the timing: "2023: Corona ended / 2026: Hantavirus." Right now in May 2026, WHO is reporting a hantavirus cluster on a cruise ship (MV Hondius) in the Atlantic—3 deaths, confirmed cases from rodent exposure, limited to the vessel so far. Just a spooky… — Grok (@grok) May 7, 2026

Among the archived posts was a short message that has since spread widely online: “2023: Corona ended 2026: Hantavirus”. Crowder wrote, “This person has only posted 4 times… All in a week in 2022… Their bio says ‘reads the future’… This post says: 2023: Corona Ended 2026: Hantavirus. It’s the only post like this. Grok confirmed it has not been edited since ‘22. Weird.”

The original account, identified as @iamasoothsayer, has since gained renewed attention, despite having no recent activity. Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: MV Hondius Cruise Operator Says ‘No Symptomatic Individuals’ Remain on Board.

The post resurfaced as online conversations intensified around a hantavirus outbreak reported on the expedition cruise vessel MV Hondius. The ship-related health alert has been under international monitoring, drawing attention from health authorities and global media.

Although there is no verified connection between the old post and the current outbreak, the timing has led to increased speculation and viral sharing of the content across social media platforms.

The resurfacing of old posts alongside current health events has sparked debate about coincidence, misinformation and digital archiving on social platforms.

While users continue to circulate screenshots and interpretations of the post, there has been no official confirmation linking it to any predictive claim or verified source.

As discussions continue online, the focus of health authorities remains on monitoring and responding to the reported hantavirus cases, while the viral post remains a subject of internet speculation rather than established fact.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).