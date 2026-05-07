WHO Hantavirus Press Conference Live Streaming: Watch Live Video As Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Briefs on MV Hondius Cruise Ship Outbreak

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a live-streamed press conference focusing on hantavirus, following global attention on an outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship. The briefing, hosted by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is set to be broadcast across multiple digital platforms.

The announcement comes days after health authorities reported a hantavirus outbreak aboard the vessel, which had been operating an Atlantic cruise route. The situation has prompted international monitoring and precautionary measures involving passengers and crew. Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: MV Hondius Cruise Operator Says ‘No Symptomatic Individuals’ Remain on Board.

WHO Hantavirus Press Conference Live Streaming:

WHO Press Conference to Be Live Streamed Globally

In a post on social media platform X, the WHO said: “Join our press conference, starting in one hour, focusing on #hantavirus and hosted by @DrTedros. Live streamed on WHO X, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.” The briefing is expected to provide updates on the outbreak response, public health assessment and ongoing monitoring measures related to suspected cases. The WHO's Hantavirus press conference will start at 15:00 CEST (6:30 pm IST).

MV Hondius Incident Under International Monitoring

The MV Hondius cruise ship has been under international scrutiny following reports of a hantavirus outbreak onboard. According to earlier statements from operator Oceanwide Expeditions, all passengers showing symptoms have been removed from the vessel.

"No symptomatic individuals are present on board," the company said, adding that evacuated passengers are now receiving medical care. The ship is currently travelling from Cape Verde to the Canary Islands, with around 100 passengers and crew remaining under observation before disembarkation. Cruise Operator Says 29 Passengers Left Hantavirus Outbreak Ship on April 24, After 1st Fatality.

What Authorities Know About Hantavirus

Hantavirus is a group of viruses typically spread through contact with infected rodents or exposure to their urine, droppings or saliva. In severe cases, it can lead to respiratory or kidney-related illness.

Health authorities note that human-to-human transmission is rare for most strains, but monitoring is recommended in confined environments such as ships where outbreaks can spread more easily.

The WHO’s decision to hold a live briefing reflects growing international attention on the situation and the need for coordinated public health communication. Earlier reports indicated that three deaths were linked to the outbreak on the cruise ship, prompting intensified monitoring and containment efforts. Further details on the outbreak investigation and the condition of affected passengers are expected to be addressed during the live-streamed briefing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of WHO). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).