MNS Posters Stating to Reward Informers Who Give Information About Pakistani & Bangladeshi Infiltrators With Rs 5,000 Seen in Aurangabad

Mumbai, February 28: Posters of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were put up across Aurangabad stating to reward informers who give accurate information about illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators with Rs 5,000. This is not the first time that such posters were seen in Maharashtra. Earlier this month, MNS posters stating 'Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise, you'll be driven out in MNS style' were seen in Panvel of Raigad district. The posters had the pictures of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and his son and party leader Amit Thackeray.

MNS conducted a massive rally against illegal intruders on February 9. Thackeray last month while unveiling a new saffron flag for the MNS, had announced his support to Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. He had said that Pakistani and Bangladeshi “infiltrators” should be evicted from the country and that he supported the Narendra Modi government on this. MNS Posters Stating 'Bangladeshis Leave the Country, Or Else You Will Be Driven Out in MNS Style' Put Up in Panvel.

Maharashtra: Poster of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stating to reward with Rs 5,000 the informers who give accurate information about illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators, put up in Aurangabad. (27.02) pic.twitter.com/8WoGXfMq0E — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

Raj Thackeray had earlier said that while there can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act but "Why should we shelter someone who has come to India illegally from outside". The MNS chief said that his party supports the Centre in weeding out "illegal Muslim immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh."