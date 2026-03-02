Actor Suriya has officially unveiled the title and first-look poster for his highly anticipated 46th film, now titled Vishwanath & Sons. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is described as a "wholesome family entertainer" and is scheduled for a major theatrical release in July 2026. The announcement, made on Monday morning, March 2, immediately went viral as fans drew striking parallels between Suriya’s new avatar and one of his most iconic past roles. Makers of 'Suriya 46' to Unveil First Look on This Date, Check Announcement Poster.

The first-look poster features Suriya in a sophisticated, mature look, cradling a baby in a carrier while holding a feeding bottle. The clean-cut, suave aesthetic has led director Venky Atluri and producer Naga Vamsi to confirm that the character is a spiritual nod to Sanjay Ramasamy, the beloved billionaire protagonist from the 2005 cult classic Ghajini. Sharing the poster on social media, Suriya wrote, “Love with a difference, family with a purpose — we arrive in July as a wholesome entertainer.” The imagery suggests a narrative pivot for the actor, moving from the intense action of his recent film Kanguva (2024) to a more grounded, emotional drama.

Vishwanath & Sons features a diverse pan-Indian ensemble, with Premalu breakout star Mamitha Baiju cast as the female lead in a storyline that reportedly explores a relationship between a middle-aged man and a younger woman. Veteran Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon also marks her return to Tamil cinema after 25 years, following her appearance in Aalavandhan (2001). The supporting cast includes Radikaa Sarathkumar, Bhavani Sre and Bjorn Surrao in key roles. On the technical front, the film reunites Suriya with National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar for the first time since the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru (2020), while cinematography is handled by Nimish Ravi, known for the 2024 hit Lucky Bhaskar. Suriya Birthday: Celebrating His Stellar Filmography, 5 Must-Watch Movies (Watch Videos)

The poster launch sparked an immediate frenzy across social media platforms. Fans were quick to praise the "vintage" charm of the actor, with one user commenting, "Sanjay Ramaswamy is back and better than ever." Others noted that a "wholesome family entertainer" was "long overdue" for the star. Followers from the Telugu states also expressed excitement, as the film marks a significant collaboration between Suriya and the prominent Telugu production house Sithara Entertainments.

Production on Vishwanath & Sons is reportedly complete, and the makers are currently focused on post-production. While an exact release date in July is yet to be locked, it has been confirmed that Netflix has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights for the film. Suriya, who was last seen in the period epic Kanguva, has a busy 2026 ahead with multiple projects, including the Tamil film Karuppu and a tentatively titled project Suriya 47 with director Jithu Madhavan.

