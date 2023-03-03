Mumbai, March 3: A 31-year-old woman was recently arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly committing a robbery at her own house. Cops said that the robbery took place nine months back. After solving the case, police officials said that the woman planned the robbery in order to take away the loot and run way with her ex-husband.

As per a report in Mid-day, the police started investigation after the woman's 43-year-old husband filed a complaint of theft at his house. A police officer said that the woman robbed her husband of cash and jewellery worth Rs 8.5 lakh. Cops learned about the accused after they managed to crack the case with the help of fingerprints. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Private Bank VP Duped of Rs 4 Lakh After Fraudster Impersonates His Boss in WhatsApp Scam To Send Gift Vouchers.

How Did the Police Crack the Case?

Police officials said that they solved the case after they collected fingerprints from the crime scene. The incident took place when the woman robbed her own house located at Omkar SRA society in Malad East. An officer privy to the case said that the woman committed the crime a few hours before she left for Sangli with her ex-husband. The officer said that the robbery took place last year on May 7 when her husband had went out to get their car cleaned.

Cops said that the accused woman broke the locker of her house with the help of a screwdriver. The woman left a broken lock on the inner door and closed the outer safety door of her house while leaving. When the husband wife duo retuned back, the woman left him making an excuse. However, the incident came to light when the husband found out that Rs 4.57 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 3.77 lakh were missing. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beaten to Death With Bamboo Stick After He Dashes Into Pedestrian, Accused Arrested.

The complainant approached cops and lodged a complaint. Acting on his complaint, the police began a probe. During investigation, cops grew suspicious when they found that the safety lack of the house was not broken. They collected fingerprints and cross-verified the same. The cops narrowed on the complainant's wife. When interrogated, she confessed to her crime and also spoke about the involvement of her ex-husband. The woman has been remanded to judicial remand.

