Mumbai, March 3: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a man was allegedly beaten to death by a person in the city. Police officials said that the incident took place on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Niranjan Yadav. After the incident came to light the Central Police arrested the accused within few hours.

Why Did Accused Killed Deceased?

As per a report in Mid-day, the incident took place when Yadav, who was walking past a kirana store at Farver Line Chowk of Camp 3 area dashed into a man. The man identified as Ajay alias Ajju Chauhan got furious and began an argument with Yadav. The argument soon turned into a scuffle when all of a sudden Chauhan started beating Yadav with a bamboo stick. Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies After Being Given Methotrexate Instead of Anti-Depressant Drug, Accused Pharmacist Arrested.

Cops said that the impact of Chauhan's beating was such that Yadav became unconscious and fell on the spot. Although Yadav was rushed to Central Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. After Yadav's death, the cops formed a team in order to nab the accused.

The police gathered and scanned CCTV footage of the area where the incident took place. After a manhunt was launched, cops nabbed the accused within a couple of hours. Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Throws Him Out of House, Forces Him To Sell His Parents Home; Accused Arrested.

"The accused was arrested even before the deceased was identified," said Madhukar Kad, Senior inspector of Central Police station. He said that the deceased is a resident of Khemani area.

