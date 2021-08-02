New Delhi, August 2: Widespread rainfall activity with very heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and several states in North India in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. The IMD said that very heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan from August 2 to August 5. The IMD forecast stated that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on August 2 and 3, 2021 with a reduction from August 5. What Is a Landslide? What Causes a Landslide and What Are the Factors Responsible for It? All You Need To Know.

The current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over the rest of parts of North India with heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on August 2 with isolated heavy thereafter. Also, heavy rainfall is likely over Haryana during August 2-5 and over Himachal Pradesh during August 2-4. The IMD said that a well-marked low-pressure area lies over southeastern parts of West Uttar Pradesh with a cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. What Is a Cloudburst? How Does It Occur? All You Need To Know About the Sudden Copious Rainfall.

The weather system is likely to move westwards gradually during the next 2 days while the western part of the monsoon trough is very likely to remain to the south of its normal position and be active during the next 3-4 days. Giving details about the monsoon activity over the west coast, the IMD said that reduced rainfall activity is likely to continue over Peninsular India and Maharashtra and Gujarat state during the next 3 days.

