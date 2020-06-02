Monsoon Forecast 2020: IMD Issues Orange Alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod, Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Expected

Rainfall. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram, June 2: With the Southwest Monsoon hitting Kerala on June 1, resulting in heavy rainfall, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts. Also, yellow alert has been issued in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram districts.

Informing about the latest development, heavy to very rainfall is expected over isolated parts of the state over the next few days. Among the most affected districts include Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram. In all these districts, an orange alert has been issued, while Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram. Monsoon Forecast 2020: IMD Predicts Long-Term Average Rainfall for Northwest India, Says Region to Receive 107% Rainfall This Year, Here Are All Details.

Here's what IMD said:

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts and yellow alert in Kollam,Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki,Thrissur and Malappuram for today. pic.twitter.com/VDqKNKWqD8 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

Earlier, Deputy Director-General Anand Sharma said that southern India will get about 102 percent of rainfall this year. He had said, "Northwest India is going to get 107% of long-term average rainfall, that is a good sign. Central India is going to get around 103%&southern India will get about 102%, while northeast India is going to get 96%."

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department said that depression over east-central Arabian sea intensified into deep depression. IMD added further that this depression is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and cross Maharashtra coast during June 3 afternoon. The IMD also issued a cyclone alert for north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts.