Monsoon Forecast 2020: IMD Predicts Long-Term Average Rainfall for Northwest India, Says Region to Receive 107% Rainfall This Year, Here Are All Details

Rains in Delhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 2: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted a good monsoon with long-term average rainfall for Northwest India. Deputy Director-General Anand Sharma said that Northwest India is going to get 107 percent of long-term average rainfall, while made similar predictions for Central India, southern India and northeast India.

Informing about the latest development, Deputy Director-General Anand Sharma said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Northwest India is going to get 107% of long-term average rainfall, that is a good sign. Central India is going to get around 103%&southern India will get about 102%, while northeast India is going to get 96%." Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD in Long Range Forecast Weather Update.

Here's what Anand Sharma said:

Earlier in the day, IMD stated that several parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will have to brace for heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Adding more, it said that rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds will lash areas including Karnal, Sonipat, Panipat in Haryana and Shamli, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Aligarh, Mathura, Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh over the next two hours.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department said that depression over east-central Arabian sea intensified into deep depression. IMD added further that this depression is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and cross Maharashtra coast during June 3 afternoon. The IMD also issued a cyclone alert for north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts.