Shimla, January 22: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a significant shift in weather patterns for Shimla and surrounding areas, predicting rain and snowfall through the upcoming Republic Day long weekend. According to the latest bulletin from the Shimla Meteorological Centre, a fresh western disturbance is expected to impact the region starting late January 22, bringing much-needed precipitation to a state that has faced a persistent dry spell this winter.

Weekend Forecast: Snow and Thunderstorms Predicted for Shimla

The IMD has issued a specific outlook for Shimla city, indicating that the most intense weather activity will likely occur on Friday, January 23. Weather Forecast Today, January 22: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

January 23: Thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain or snow are predicted. Temperatures are expected to drop sharply, with a maximum of 9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius.

January 24: Light rain or snow is likely to continue under cloudy skies.

January 25: A brief reprieve is expected with partly cloudy skies and temperatures rising slightly to a maximum of 15 degrees Celsius.

January 26 (Republic Day): The forecast indicates a return of rain and snowfall, potentially impacting outdoor celebrations and holiday travel.

Shimla Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued for Several Districts

While Shimla city is under a watch for moderate activity, the IMD has issued an Orange Alert for heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti for January 23. A Yellow Alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) has been issued for Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts. Day temperatures across the state are expected to fall by 6 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius on Friday, leading to "cold day" conditions in several pockets. Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Heavy Rain and Snowfall Warning for January 23; Know Which Districts Are Under Orange and Yellow Alerts.

Impact on Tourism and Travel

The timing of the snowfall coincides with the long weekend starting January 24, which typically sees a high influx of tourists to the "Queen of Hills". Authorities have warned of potential disruptions:

Road Conditions: Vehicles may experience skidding due to slippery roads and low visibility, particularly on the stretches leading to Kufri, Narkanda, and Manali.

Health Advisory: Travelers are advised to wear multiple layers of warm clothing and limit outdoor activities during peak cold hours to avoid frostbite or hypothermia.

Ending the Dry Spell

This surge in moisture is a welcome development for the region's ecology. Himachal Pradesh has recorded a nearly 95 per cent to 100 per cent snowfall deficit in the first two weeks of January 2026. The upcoming spell is expected to provide significant relief to the local agriculture and horticulture sectors, which rely on winter snow for soil moisture and crop health.

