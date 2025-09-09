Mumbai, September 9: In a shocking incident that unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, a 23-year-old mother suffering from postpartum psychosis placed her 15-day-old baby inside a refrigerator while the infant was restless and crying. The incident occurred on September 5 in the city's Jabbar Colony. Frustrated by the baby's continuous crying and inability to sleep, the mother put the newborn in the fridge and went back to sleep, News18 reported.

The baby’s cries soon alerted the infant’s grandmother, who rushed to the kitchen and rescued him from the refrigerator. The family immediately sought medical care, and doctors confirmed the baby was unharmed and out of danger. When questioned about her actions, the mother calmly stated, "He was not sleeping, so I kept him in the fridge", which left her family members stunned. Moradabad: Man With Petrol Bomb Nabbed While Trying to Set Train Ablaze to Avenge Brother’s Suicide; Arson Bid Foiled by GRP-RPF Team (Watch Video).

Initially, the family suspected supernatural influences and even took the mother to a local tantrik for exorcism rituals, but when that did not help, they sought psychiatric consultation. Medical professionals diagnosed the woman with postpartum psychosis, a rare but serious mental health disorder that can cause disturbances in reality perception following childbirth. Moradabad: Woman Dies by Suicide, Blames In-Laws in Final Video Before Hanging Herself in Uttar Pradesh.

What Is Postpartum Psychosis?

Postpartum psychosis is a rare but serious mental health condition that can develop suddenly within the first days or weeks after childbirth. It affects about 1 in 1,000 new mothers and is considered a medical emergency due to the severity of symptoms and potential risks to both mother and baby.

