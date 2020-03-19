MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey Says 'Sunlight Provides Vitamin D to Body And Kills Viruses', Asks People to Spend Time in Sun Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video)

Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 19: Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, on Thursday said people should take sunbath for a brief period to get vitamin D and prevent infection from the coronavirus. Speaking to news agency ANI, the sunlight boost body's immunity system and "kills all types of viruses". He was apparently listing precautionary steps needed to be taken to prevent the coronavirus infection. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 169, PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 8 PM.

"People should spend at least 10-15 minutes in the sun. The sunlight provides Vitamin D, improves immunity and also kills such (coronavirus) viruses," Ashwini Choubey was quoted as saying. The Minister added if a COVID-19 positive person sits for just 10-15 minutes in the sun, he or she will be cured, the agency reported. There is a general perception that heat can kill the coronavirus which has not been backed by medical experts. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey Says Sunlight Kills Viruses:

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi, busted the myth that the intensity of COVID-19 would taper down and ultimately vanish with temperatures going up. "The impact of the virus is as serious in hot-humid weather conditions of Singapore as in the colder environment of European countries," he said.