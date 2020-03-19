Two US Congressmen, Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Mario Diaz-Balart is a Republican from Florida, while Ben McAdams is a Utah Democrat.

New Delhi, March 19: China on Thursday reported no new domestic cases of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, for the first time since January. However, there was a spike in cases of the coronavirus imported from abroad. As many as 24 COVID-19 cases brought in from abroad, the biggest daily increase in two weeks, according to the National Health Commission. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm amid the coronavirus outbreak across the country. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak here. Chandigarh Reports First Case of Coronavirus as 23-Year-Old Woman With Travel History to UK Tests Positive.

India reported 25 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total in the country to 152. Three people have died so far in India due to coronavirus - one each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The number of coronavirus cases across the world has surpassed over 2,00,000 with over 8,000 deaths globally. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that schools in the country will close from Friday due to coronavirus fears. In Sri Lanka, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 51 after eight more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Mumbai Records Another Coronavirus Case, 68-Year-Old Woman Tests COVID-19 Positive, Statewide Toll Reaches 43.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has touted the country's response to COVID-19 outbreak as more efficient than western countries. Iran has been the worst-hit country in the Middle East by the outbreak of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus. Till Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country were 17,361, of whom 1,135 have died and 5,710 have recovered.