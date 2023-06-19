Mumbai, June 19: In the Velhe taluka of Pune district, a young woman who had recently passed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's (MPSC) competitive test for the State Forest Services was discovered dead on Sunday.

Darshana Dattu Pawar (26), a resident of Kopargaon in the Ahmednagar district, was declared dead by the local police.

According to the police, Darshana had been studying in Pune for the previous several years in order to prepare for the competitive tests. She just passed the test to become a Range Forest Officer (RFO), and she arrived in Pune on June 9 to receive congratulations for her accomplishments on June 11.

She was residing in the Narhe district of Pune at the time with a female acquaintance. She left the area on June 12 and told her family she was heading to Sinhagad Fort with a friend. But starting on June 12, Darshana and her friend's phone was unreachable. The two's relatives reported them missing to Pune city police after trying unsuccessfully to locate them.

At the police stations at Warje and Sinhagad, respectively, missing reports for Darshana and her friend were filed. Their last call location was discovered in Velha, and an inquiry was started. Darshana's mobile was discovered on Sunday near the base of Rajgad Fort in Velha, and her corpse was later found there.

According to the initial investigation, Darshana Pawar's body was discovered close to Rajgad fort. On June 15, a report was filed at the Sinhagad police station for her. Her mobile phone has been found, a police official said, adding that Darshana's body was taken to the hospital for a postmortem by police from Pune Rural police's Velha police station, and a complaint of accidental death was filed in accordance with protocol.

Her corpse was discovered in a half-decomposed state, according to police. A police investigation has been launched to determine what led to Darshana's passing. Police teams from Pune's rural and urban areas are both looking for her missing friend.

