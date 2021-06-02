Ahmedabad, June 2: Patients being treated for mucormycosis or black fungus have outnumbered those receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. According to a report, Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital had 279 patients admitted for treatment of COVID-19 as on June 1. Against this figure, the number of mucormycosis patients was 385. Twelve wards have been closed down following a decline in COVID-19 patients. Mucormycosis Kills 9 in Ahmedabad, Reports Suggest Could be Linked to COVID-19.

"In the past two months, 852 patients were treated for mucormycosis of whom 456 were operated upon. The daily cases are, however, going down. On Monday (May 31), seven new patients were admitted. The number was 18 to 20 last week," Dr J P Modi, the medical superintendent of Civil Hospital, was quoted by TOI as saying. He added that 26 surgeries were performed on May 31. What is Mucormycosis? Know Causes, Symptoms and Prevention.

As far as COVID-19 is concerned, Ahmedabad reported 262 new cases and five deaths yesterday. Meanwhile, Gujarat continued its downward trend of COVID-19 cases and reported 1,561 fresh infections yesterday, taking the tally to 8,10,730 while 22 fatalities pushed the toll to 9,855. A total of 4,869 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat so far to 7,71,860.

What is Mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis is a type of serious fungal infection, which is caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. These molds live throughout the environment. People with weakened immunity from an illness are more prone to mucormycosis. If not detected and treated on time, it can cause death.

