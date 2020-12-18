Ahmedabad, December 18: The death toll due to mucormycosis, a rare and serious fungal infection, has surged to nine in Ahmedabad with 44 people already being hospitalised for the illness, according to a report. Reports have indicated that the infection could be linked with COVID-19. Recently, five patients infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ahmedabad were found to be infected with mucormycosis as well. Two of them had died, while two surviving patients have lost their eyesight.

At least 12 cases of mucormycosis fungal infection have been reported at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi. Mumbai has also recorded some cases. Experts have warned that COVID-19 patients are vulnerable and face a serious risk of contracting the fungal infection. China had detected a case of mucormycosis infection in July when the coronavirus outbreak was at its peak in the country. Pigeon Droppings Causes Lung Failure in Two Mumbai Women: From E.Coli to Cryptococcosis, 6 Diseases and Infections Linked With the Bird's Poop.

What is Mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection with a mortality rate of whopping 50 percent. Previously called zygomycosis, the infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. These molds live throughout the environment. The infection usually starts from the nose and spreads to eyes. If not treated on time, it can prove fatal.

Preventive Steps:

Maintaining good hygiene is a must. One should avoid touching eyes and nose often. If you notice swelling around your nose, eyes or throat, you must visit a doctor for a checkup. Early detection of mucormycosis is crucial to the treatment of the disease.

