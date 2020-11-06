Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): A 72-inch water pipeline valve burst on Thursday evening due to an ongoing road maintenance work on Krishnalal Marwah Road in Andheri East's Sakinaka area here.

The areas affected due to the pipeline burst include Sakivihar Road, Marwah Estate, Chandivali Farm Road, Seth Chemical Road, Chandivali Mhada, and Milind Nagar.

The repair work is underway. (ANI)

