Mumbai, July 14: The bullet train project has achieved a major milestone of opening the first section of the 21 km undersea tunnel between BKC and Thane. The bullet train project recently achieved a major milestone by completing 310 km of viaduct construction. Track laying, construction of overhead electrical wires, stations, and bridges is going on at a rapid pace. The construction work in Maharashtra has also picked up pace. In parallel, the progress on procurement of systems for operations and control is also going on well.

Rolling Stock: Japanese Shinkansen is currently running E5 trains. Next generation trains are E10. In the spirit of strategic partnership between Japan and India, the Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project. It is noteworthy that E10 will be introduced simultaneously in India and Japan. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project’s 21-KM Tunnel, Terminus Work at Bandra Kurla Complex Proceeds Swiftly in Maharashtra.

21-Km Undersea Tunnel Opens Between Ghansoli and Shilphata

🔸First section of 21 km undersea tunnel of the Bullet train project opens between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra 🔸Next-Gen E10 Shinkansen Trains to Power Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train under India-Japan Partnership 🔸E10 Shinkansen to Debut Simultaneously in India and… pic.twitter.com/PWNnYXlB6l — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 14, 2025

Japanese Technology: The entire 508 km corridor is being developed with Japanese Shinkansen technology. It will set new benchmarks for speed, safety, and reliability. This reflects the deep strategic and technological cooperation between India and Japan.

Construction at Rapid Pace: Civil works are progressing at a rapid pace across the alignment. 310 km viaduct is constructed. 15 river bridges are completed and 4 are in the advanced stages of construction. Out of 12 stations, 5 are completed and 3 more are now reaching completion stage. The station at BKC is an engineering marvel. The station will be located 32.5 m below ground and the foundation is designed to support the construction of a 95 m high building above ground. India’s Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Hits Significant Milestone With Completion of 300 KM of Viaducts (See Pics).

Future Corridors in Pipeline: The success of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is laying the foundation for future bullet train corridors in India. Future corridors are also under active consideration.

This remarkable pace of development showcases India’s capability to execute world-class infrastructure using cutting-edge global technology, with Japan playing a pivotal role as a trusted partner in this transformative journey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2025 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).