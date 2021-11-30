Pune, November 30: The crime branch of Pune police has successfully nabbed a couple for allegedly possessing banned contraband. The crime branch seized 55.97 grams of MD from the man while 606.1 grams of charas was recovered from his wife.

The couple, identified as Mohammedafzal Nagori, 40, and Shabana, 38, residents of Mumbai, were caught near Chandni Chowk when their car was intercepted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Crime Branch. As per the police, the seized contrabands are worth Rs 13.4 lakh. The police also seized the car and mobile phones of the couple. Mumbai: NCB Seizes Heroin Worth Crores in Vile Parle.

"Mohammadafzal was arrested in June this year with alleged possession of contraband and was released 20 days ago. The couple had come in a car along with their daughter. We have handed over their daughter to her grandmother,” reported The Indian Express, quoting Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad as saying. The accused has been charged under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kothrud police station.

