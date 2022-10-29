Mumbai, October 29: The Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express rammed into cattle near Atul station in Gujarat on Saturday morning, causing a delay of 20 minutes in reaching its destination, a railway official said.

Railway sources said the incident left the train's front panel damaged and also dented the underbelly equipment of its first coach.

This is the third such incident involving this semi-high speed train so far this month. The incident occurred around 8.20 am, the official said. The train rammed into the cattle that came on to the track near Atul railway station. The train was stranded for nearly about 20 minutes due to the incident, before it resumed its journey towards Gandhinagar, he said. Vande Bharat Express Rams Into Cattle Again Near Atul Station in Gujarat, Nose Cone Damaged.

"The train did not suffer any operational damage. It resumed further journey in 20 minutes," said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, adding that all the passengers onboard the train were safe.

Pictures of Damage Vande Bharat Superfast Express:

Another CRO took away Vande Bharat express nose. Incident occurred near Atul in Mumbai Central division at 8.17 am, after which train was detained for about 15 minutes. Fencing of the Mumbai -GandhiNagar track is the probably only solution to prevent such accidents. pic.twitter.com/F8gRPYX8Yk — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 29, 2022

On October 6, four buffaloes were killed after being hit by this train on its way to Gandhinagar from Mumbai between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations in Gujarat. Its nose panel had to be replaced overnight due to the damage. In the second such incident that occurred the next day (October 7), the train had hit a cow near Anand in Gujarat while on its way to Mumbai. Vande Bharat Express Train Suffers Damage Yet Again Near Atul Station in Gujarat, ‘Nose’ Broken After Hitting Cattle (See Pic).

The indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed train, the third service under the Vande Bharat series, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 from Gandhinagar Capital and it started the commercial run from the next day.