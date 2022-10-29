Vande Bharat train has met with an accident once again. Vande Bharat train has met with an accident near Atul station in Valsad. The front part of the train is damaged due to a cattle hit. The nose, made of FRP (fibre reinforced plastic) suffered an ugly rip-off after hit by cattle on Saturday morning. Vande Bharat Express Train Suffers Damage Yet Again Near Ahmedabad, Undergoes ‘Nose-Job’ After Hitting Cattle on Consecutive Day; Watch Video

Check Picture:

The broken nose! One more cattle run over this morning on Mumbai Ahmedabad Train 18 #VandeBharatExpress near Atul station. Photo credit to the respective owner. pic.twitter.com/06BZ7K5U6l — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)