The Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express rammed into cattle near Atul station in Gujarat on Saturday morning, causing a delay of 20 minutes in reaching its destination, a railway official said. Vande Bharat Express Train Suffers Damage Yet Again Near Atul Station in Gujarat, ‘Nose’ Broken After Hitting Cattle (See Pic).

See Pics Below:

A cattle runover incident occurred with passing Vande Bharat train today near Atul in Mumbai Central division at 8.17 am. The train was on its journey from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar. Following the incident, the train was detained for about 15 minutes: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/b6UoP3XrVe — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

