Mumbai International Airport Handles 191 Flights Since Resumption of Domestic Air Services

Mumbai Airport. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 29: Mumbai International Airport has handled 191 scheduled flights, including 50 services on Thursday, catering to around 20,000 passengers since the resumption of domestic passenger air services this week.

All commercial passenger services were halted on March 25 when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. While the domestic routes have been reopened for flying with a curtailed schedule from May 25 (Monday), international services remain suspended. Domestic Flights Resume Operations From Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri.

The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been allowed to operate a maximum of 50 flights, 25 departures and arrivals each, by the government as part of the highly trimmed operations. Prior to suspension of air services in March, the Mumbai airport had been operating over 1,000 flights per day.

"CSMIA, in the last four days since the resumption of operations, has seen a total of 191 scheduled flights which included 96 departures and 95 arrivals," Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement.

During this period, the airport has catered to a total of 19,557 passengers which included 14,814 passengers at departures and 4,743 at arrivals, the private aerodrome operator said.

It also said that until Wednesday, the airport was operating to 14 destinations and added two new cities - Kolkata and Rajkot - to its network on Thursday, when it saw 50 flights with 25 departures and arrivals each.

All the domestic carriers have been operating out of the CSMIA's Terminal 2, it said, adding that MIAL is looking forward to welcoming GoAir which will resume operations from June 1.