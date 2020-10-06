Mumbai, October 6: A man was abducted from Kandivli, a neighbourhood in the north Mumbai, by eight men after his cousin allegedly eloped with a girl from Uttar Pradesh. The kidnapping took place on September 28. The victim, Gulzar Khan, said the kidnappers assaulted him. He was released on September 29. Two of the accused, identified as Salman and Mohsin Khan, have been arrested. Mumbai Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped by Father's Friend at Aarey Colony, Accused Arrested.

According to a report, on September 28, eight men came at the eatery in Kandivli where Khan works as a cook and took him away in a car. Khan's co-workers informed the police. Khan said he was taken to a slum at Cheetah Camp in Trombay. He said he was beaten up by the relatives of a girl with whom his cousin had eloped. The relatives believed Khan may have information about the couple's whereabouts. Mumbai Minor Abducted, Raped by 22-Yr-Old Youth in Rajasthan, Police Arrest Accused and His Associates.

After being informed, the police managed to trace Khan in Cheetah Camp and launched a search operation. Realising this, the kidnappers dropped Gulzar off in Vashi and fled. However, cops managed to trace two of the accused and took them into custody. Khan, his cousin and the girl hail from the same place in Uttar Pradesh. The police are looking for the prime accused who is the girl's uncle.

