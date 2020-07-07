Mumbai, July 7: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday informed that they have arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from Virar and raping her in his native state in Rajasthan. The police said that the accused's three accomplices have also been arrested from Madhya Pradesh.

The Mumbai Police even said that the rape survivor was allegedly befriended by the accused on a social media network and was kidnapped from her grandmother’s home in Agripada in south Mumbai. The victim stays with her mother and elder sister in Virar. Hyderabad Man Convicted for 10 Years in Minor Girl Rape Case.

Informing more, Senior Inspector of Agripada police station Sawalaram Agawane said, as quoted by HT, "On July 1, the accused, who works at a Haryana-based company that manufactures bottled water, along with his MP-based friends came to Mumbai in a private vehicle and picked up the minor girl from Agripada. He took her to his native state Rajasthan and raped her there."

As per the preliminary probe report, the rape survivor was in contact with a person on the social media network for over a year. The police analysed her social media activities and traced the accused’s links to Rajasthan and MP. Separate police teams were sent to these two states and the accused were arrested.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).