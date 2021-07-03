Mumbai, July 3: A man from Mumbai's Ulhasnagar has been arrested for allegedly duping people of lakhs of rupees on pretext of selling oxygen concentrators, marking another case of online fraud related to supply of equipment and medicines needed in COVID-19 treatment.As per reports, the accused, identified as ,Bunty Jarwal alias Rahul Desai, put his contact details on social media for supplying oxygen concentrators, and used to ask people for money online beforehand but never delivered it. Pune Man Dupes Relative of Rs 50,000 Under the Pretext of Providing Tocilizumab Injection for COVID-19 Treatment.

According to report, two women, one from Mumbai's Ghatkopar and another from Gujarat, claimed that they were duped by the accused for Rs 1.23 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The man was arrested from Ulhasnagar by the Pant Nagar police, as reported by the Hindustan Times. The accused used to set up furniture stall at the exhibitions but owing to the lockdown he was suffering from financial crisis. Remdesivir And Oxygen Cylinder Fraud Busted in Faridabad, One Arrested.

Senior Inspector Suhas Kamble, Pant Nagar police station ,told the Hindustan Times that to make easy money, he circulated messages about supplying oxygen concentrators at a reasonable price. He has been arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In a similar incident, 26-year-old man was arrested for for a fraud related to supply of oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir injection in May this year. The incident reportedly took place in May. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several frauds related to the supply of medicines and equipment used in treatment of COVID-19 have been reported from several parts of the country.

