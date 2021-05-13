Pune, May 13: In a shocking incident, a man in Pune was arrested for duping his relative to the tune of Rs 50,000 on the pretext of providing the victim the Tocilizumab injection, which is used in the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19 infection. Reports inform that the man was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for cheating his relative under the guise of providing him the drug. Banker Wife Dupes Husband of Rs 45 Lakh in Pune, Case Registered.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Anuj Sopan Naikare (31), a resident of Yamuna Nagar in Nigdi. The report informs that the complaint in regard with the matter was lodged by a 47-year-old man named Anil Govind Thombre. As per the Police, the man is a tax consultant living in Thomas Colony area of Dehuroad. Pune: Tinder Friend Dupes Divorcee Woman of Rs 8.66 Lakhs, Gets Arrested.

Giving details about the incident, the HT report states that Thombre’s22-year-old nephew had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at Shubhashri hospital. The hospital authorities asked the family to arrange for the Tocilizumab injection. Soon after, the accused had offered to source the drug which he told the complainant was priced at Rs 50,000.

According to the complaint, Thombre gave him the said amount, i.e. Rs 50,000 on April 29 after which Naikare failed to bring the drug. He also did not return the money given by Thombre for procuring the Tocilizumab injection for his nephew.

