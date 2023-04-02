Mumbai, April 2: The Mumbai police recently arrested a 25-year-old man, an ex-employee for allegedly stealing cash and valuables from his former employer's house in Worli. The incident came to light on March 25 when the employer identified as Sultan Kapoor complained to the Dadar police regarding a theft at his place.

Kapoor, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Worli told cops that an unidentified person allegedly entered his house and fled away with cash and valuables worth Rs 3.44 lakh. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Kapoor and his family were sleeping when the theft took place. Mumbai: Fake Marriage Drama Goes Wrong As Groom Refuses to Let Go Temporary Wife.

Acting on Kapoor's complaint, the police registered a case of house trespassing and theft and began their investigation. They scanned CCTV footage of his area and found a person whom they suspected of being involved in the theft. When they showed the footage to Kapoor, he identified the suspect as one of his ex-employees named Anil Sav.

Cops said that Sav was a native of Jharkhand. Ramkrishna Sagade, assistant police inspector of Dadar police station said, "We immediately got his recent mobile number and started tracing it. We found that he was travelling to Ranchi in Jharkhand by train and picked him up from Ranchi." The police also recovered Rs 3.02 lakh cash from him. Mumbai: Man Who Groped Bengaluru Woman at Pub in Bandra Arrested From Jaipur, Absconded After Victim Uploaded CCTV Footage of Incident.

The officer said that Sav used to work at Kapoor's gift paper packing unit. During the investigation, the police found that in 2020 there was a theft at Kapoor's residence during which all employees were questioned. Back then, the accused had resigned from his job stating that although he had not done anything, the owner still suspected him. A year later, another theft took place however, Kapoor did not register a case.

