Mumbai, April 1: A 21-year-old woman who had agreed to a proposal to 'marry and play wife for five days', found herself trapped after the temporary groom fell in love with her. It was only after the police were called that the marital drama came to an end.

According to a report in TOI, the victim woman has done small roles in TV serials and movies. She had agreed to play wife to a man from Madhya Pradesh for Rs 5,000 after an offer had come her way from Karan, her friend Ayesha's husband.

A police officer said that the woman, along with Karan, reached Mandsaur village in Madhya Pradesh on March 12 where Karan introduced her to his acquaintance, Mukesh, who took an instant liking to her. Mukesh had a discreet chat with Karan and told the woman she'd would have to play his wife in front of his family.

On the sixth day she told Mukesh that she won’t be able to continue this marriage drama anymore. However, to her surprise, Mukesh refused to let her go. He claimed it was a genuine marriage and said he had paid Karan. When the woman called up Karan he tried to avoid her questions.

Feeling trapped, the woman called a friend from Mumbai who alerted officials of Dharavi police station. Senior inspector Vijay Khandalgaonkar of Dharavi police station said when they reached Madhya Pradesh, Karan and Mukesh escaped. The police brought her to Mumbai and asked if she had been sexually assaulted, which she denied. The police are now on the lookout for Karan and Ayesha.

