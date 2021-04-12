Mumbai, April 12: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday summoned Dawood Ibrahim aide Raziq Chikna. Earlier on April 2, Raziq's brother Danish Chikna was arrested in Rajasthan.

In a joint statement, NCB and police said that Danish Chikna managed the drugs factory of gangster Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra's Dongri. Dawood Ibrahim Relocates Key Family Members Outside Pakistan; Anees Ibrahim Off the Radar: Indian Intelligence Sources.

"Drugs were seized from his vehicle. A total of six cases, including that of murder, are registered against him. Warrants were also issued against him in two cases," said the statement.