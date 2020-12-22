Mumbai, December 22: For the first time in Mumbai, Christmas night services and New Year's eve mass will be celebrated before 10 pm by all the Churches. According to a Free Press report, the change in timings has been made after the state government introduced night curfew from today to January 5, 2021, from 11 pm to 6 am.

Curfew has been imposed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection. churches of the city said they will wrap up all Christmas mass services before 10 pm. Night Curfew in Maharashtra From December 22 to January 5; 14-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory For Passengers Arriving From Europe and Middle East.

Christmas services on December 24 were celebrated with a midnight mass starting post 10 pm or at 12 am every year in all churches. On New Year's Eve as well, people used to go to attend the mass post at 8 pm or 10 pm. But this year, churches of the city said they will wrap up all Christmas mass services before 10 pm.

The decision to impose night curfew came amid reports of a new strain of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom. Dr Harsh Vardhan while addressing a press conference on Monday said that India doesn't need to panic and the situation is being closely observed.

