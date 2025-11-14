A youth from Haryana’s Kaithal district has been arrested for allegedly flashing and making obscene gestures at minor girls on their way to school. The accused, identified through CCTV footage from the area, reportedly exposed himself and followed the girls, causing panic among students. The case came to light after a minor filed a complaint at the Kaithal city police station. SHO Geeta said the police immediately counselled the girl, recorded her statement, and reviewed CCTV visuals, which confirmed the man’s indecent behaviour. The accused, a resident of Shanki Talai Bazaar, was identified by the survivor and taken into custody. He has been sent to 14-day judicial remand. A case under POCSO Section 12 and other relevant IPC sections has been registered, with police warning strict action against such crimes. Ghaziabad: Man Caught on CCTV Making Obscene Gestures, Flashing Private Parts Before Women and Children; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Kaithal Police Arrest Youth For Obscene Acts

The accused allegedly made obscene gestures toward minor girls walking on the road & exposed his private parts. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. As soon as the police received a complaint about this man's indecent behaviour, they took action & promptly arrested him. — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)