A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a man allegedy flashed at women and children in Ghaziabad. An X user shared the video in which the man, who is seen on a bike, is allegedly seen flashing his private parts before women and children. The alleged incident is said to have taken place at a residential society in Sector 9, Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad. "A man sitting on a bike is making obscene sexual gestures towards women and children in Sector 9, Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad," the post read. The X user demanded action against the accused. As per the CCTV footage, the incident occurred today, September 17, in Ghaziabad. Dog Beaten to Death in Ghaziabad: Man Assaults Puppy With Stick, Throws It From 2nd Floor in UP; FIR Registered (Disturbing Video).

Man Allegedly Flashes Private Parts at Women and Children in Ghaziabad (Disturbing Video)

Hello @Uppolice @ghaziabadpolice A man sitting on a bike is making obscene sexual gestures towards women and children in Sector 9, Vijay Nagar Ghaziabad. This is creating fear and harassment in the area. Immediate action is requested. pic.twitter.com/3a4XgIn2mB — Keshav Sharma (@Miguel_de_Cerva) September 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)