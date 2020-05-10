Mumbai Police ASI Sunil Dattatray Kalgutkar Dies of Coronavirus, Toll Rises to Four in Department

Police | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 10: The samples of an assistant sub-inspector in Mumbai who died on Friday have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the number of deaths in the city police department to four. The deceased cop, identified as ASI Sunil Dattatray Kalgutkar, was posted at the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station in Mumbai. He died in the early hours of Friday after being admitted in a civic hospital on Wednesday with COVID-19-like symptoms.

"Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Sunil Dattatray Kalgutkar from Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station. ASI Kalgutkar had been battling Coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kalgutkar family," the city police tweeted. Some 350 personnel in the metropolis' force have tested positive for the virus so far. Mumbai: Nine Constables of Wadala Police Station Contract Coronavirus.

Mumbai Police Tweet on ASI Sunil Dattatray Kalgutkar's Demise:

A 56-year old head constable, Shivaji N Sonawane, succumbed to COVID-19 on April 27. Earlier, two head constables had passed away in different parts of the city while battling Covid-19. The state has seen seven deaths of policemen so far. On Saturday, a head constable, Sahebrao Jhipru Khare, succumbed to the infection. He was attached with Nashik rural's police headquarters.