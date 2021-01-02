Mumbai, January 2: In another act of bravery, an alert Police constable in Mumbai saved the life of an elderly man who was trying to cross the railway tracks. The incident was reported from Dahisar railway station in Mumbai on Friday, January 1. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video released by ANI, the police constable was seen pulling the 60-year-old man, who got stuck at a railway track at Dahisar railway station. RPF Constable in Odisha Saves Woman Passenger From Running Over by Train at Bhubaneshwar Railway Station; Watch Video.

In the video clip, a Mumbai Police constable is seen shouting from the platform to alert the man who is on the railway track as the train approaches from the other side. The cop then pulls the elderly person from the railway track up on the platform. The train had almost approached the railway station. The prompt action of the cop saved the life of the elderly man. The cop was being hailed as an hero for his instant action and bravery that resulted in saving a man’s life. RPF Constable Shows Human Face of the Force, Runs Along Moving Train to Give Milk for Infant (Watch Video).

Here's the tweet:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A constable of Mumbai Police helped a 60-year-old man, who got stuck at a railway track, save his life at Dahisar railway station in Mumbai yesterday. pic.twitter.com/lqzJYf09Cj — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

A similar incident was reported from Mumbai's Ghatkopar railway station where an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a woman passenger. The woman had fallen down while trying to board a train at Ghatkopar station. The CCTV footage of the incident showed that the woman rushes to board the running train, but she hit the rod and fell down. The RPF constable rushed to help her when she was about to slip into the cavity between the platform and the running train.

