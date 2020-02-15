RPF Constable in Odisha Saves Woman Passenger From Running Over by Train at Bhubaneshwar Railway Station; Watch Video

RPF contable save woman passenger at Bhubaneswar railway station from being running over by a train (Photo Credits: Screenshot/ANI)

Bhubaneshwar, February 15: In a display of bravery and presence of mind, a Railway Police Force (RPF) constable saved a woman passenger on Saturday from running over by a train at Bhubaneshwar railway station in Odisha. The woman fell in the gap between platform and train while she was trying to board the running train. The video of the entire incident has surfaced on social media. Video of RPF Personnel Saving a Passenger From Being Run Over by Mumbai Local Train at Panvel Station, Goes Viral!.

Netizens are praising the constable for his brave act. In the video, it could be seen that when the woman fell in the gap between the train and the platform, the RPF jawan immediately ran to save the lady. People present at the platform also rushed to help him in saving the woman. Mumbai Railway Police Saves Two Women Passengers From Being Crushed Under Train; Watch Video.

Video of the Incident:

#WATCH Odisha: A woman passenger fell down in the gap between platform and train while she was trying to board a running train at Bhubaneswar Railway Station today. She was rescued by an RPF constable. pic.twitter.com/Xmi8Yg6qhK — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

In a similar incident last year in September, an RPF constable saved a passenger from getting under a running train at Manmad railway station in Maharashtra. The passenger fell down between platform and moving train while boarding running train no 15018 Kashi Express. According to a tweet by the Central railway, RPF constable Manish Kumar Singh, who was patrolling quickly pulled the man after he got entangled in-between the platform and the running train.