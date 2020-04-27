BMC to Close 348 Nursing Homes in Mumbai After They Failed to Open In Spite of Several Warnings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 27: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday decided to shut down 348 private nursing homes in Mumbai. The decision was taken after the management of these nursing homes failed to open the centres in spite of several warnings by the BMC, reported CNN News 18. The registration of these nursing homes will reportedly be cancelled. Kishori Pednekar, BMC Mayor, Dons Nurse Uniform to Boost Morale of Medical Staff at Mumbai's Nair Hospital Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Watch Video.

These account for 25 percent of the total nursing homes in the maximum city. Nursing homes in Mumbai had stopped working due to fear of the spread of coronavirus. Earlier in the day, reports also surfaced that around 1,068 nursing homes opened in the city after the BMC threatened to take action against them. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

Mumbai witnessed a large number of COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. The number of cases in the maximum city also crossed 4,500. Out of the total 8,068 cases in Maharashtra, close to 6,500 people have diagnosed with COVID-19 in Thane division which consists of Mumbai city, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Meanwhile, the number of cases in Pune division has gone up to over 1,100.

Meanwhile, in India, the number of COVID-19 cases increased to 27,892 on Monday. The death toll due to COVID-19 has surged to 872. Out of the total cases, 20,835 are active cases while 6184 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far. Kerala has the highest recovery rate of coronavirus patients among all other states and union territories of the country.