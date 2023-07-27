Mumbai, July 27: Rains continued to lash Mumbai and surroundings since dawn as schools and colleges were ordered shut after an IMD Mumbai Red alert was sounded and two persons killed in rain-related incidents, officials said here on Thursday. Many areas of the city like Churchgate, Byculla, Worli, Bandra, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Santacruz, Andheri, Malad, Bhandup and other areas received heavy showers since morning.

The overnight rainfall recorded till 8 am was – City 112.25 mm, Eastern suburbs 104.45 mm and Western suburbs 116.42 mm, according to the BMC Disaster Control. The IMD has forecast “heavy to very heavy rain in the city and suburbs with possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph” for the day. Following a Red alert declared late on Wednesday night, the BMC and state government ordered closure of all public-private schools and colleges today to ensure safety of students. Thane Road Accident Video: Biker Dies After Getting Stuck Between Container Wheels in Ghodbunder.

Waterlogging in Mumbai:

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Waterlogging witnessed in different parts of Mumbai city following rainfall here. Visuals from Cuffe Parade. pic.twitter.com/0X4zXjwVf6 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

In Thane, a motorcyclist reportedly skid on a wet stretch, lost control and was trapped and crushed to death between the wheels of a container truck on the Ghodbunder Road. A woman was killed when a wall collapsed at her home in Kolhapur this morning during a downpour. Besides Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli are also issued a Red alert today, as per the IMD. Mumbai Rains Today: Incessant Rainfall Disrupts Normal Life, Schools and Colleges Shut, Exams Postponed as IMD Issues Red Alert Predicting Extremely Heavy Downpour (Watch Videos).

Biker Dies in Accident in Thane:

Though there are no disruptions of suburban rail services, roads and highways in Mumbai witnessed slow-moving traffic with snarls reported in different parts of the city. For Friday, the IMD has given an Orange alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune and Satara, though the situation is likely to ease over the weekend. Fishermen on the coastal Konkan region have been advised against venturing into the high seas till July 30 as there will be heavy rains with strong winds touching upto 55-kmph during the period.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2023 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).